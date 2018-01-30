New sanctions vs Russia’s defense industry complex 'will not need to be imposed' — Nauert

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The US administration believes it won’t need imposing new unilateral sanctions against Russia’s defense industry complex, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement that was received by TASS office in Washington.

"Today, we have informed Congress that this legislation and its implementation are deterring Russian defense sales. Since the enactment of the CAATSA [the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act - TASS] legislation, we estimate that foreign governments have abandoned planned or announced purchases of several billion dollars in Russian defense acquisitions. Given the long timeframes generally associated with major defense deals, the results of this effort are only beginning to become apparent. From that perspective, if the law is working, sanctions on specific entities or individuals will not need to be imposed because the legislation is, in fact, serving as a deterrent," Nauert said.

"Further details are contained in a classified report we have submitted to Congress," she said.

Meanwhile a spokesman with the US Department of State spokesperson told TASS that the executive branch of the US government is as follows:

"We are using this legislation as Congress intended to press Russia to address our concerns related to its aggression in Ukraine, interference in other nations’ domestic affairs and abuses of human rights.

"Foreign governments and private sector entities have been put on notice, both publicly and privately, including by the highest-level State Department and other USG officials where appropriate, that significant transactions with listed Russian entities will result in sanctions," the spokesman said.

About CAATSA

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) was signed by US President Donald Trump in August 2017. The Act toughens sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea and warns US and foreign companies against making cooperation agreements or contracts with Russian defense companies and intelligence agencies.

Under Section 231 of that act, 180 days after the act comes into effect, on January 29, 2018, the US President shall impose five and more sanctions for significant transactions with the Russian defense or intelligence sector.