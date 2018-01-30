New US sanctions vs Russia may affect partners of its defense industry

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. New sanctions against Russia, if they are introduced, will affect the partners of the Russian defense industry complex and its intelligence services, a representative with the US Department of State told a TASS correspondent on Monday.

"Starting today, the State Department can begin imposing sanctions under Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, for significant transactions with the Russian defense or intelligence sector," the representative said.

The official added that the State Department doesn’t preview its sanctions actions.

"When and if we have sanctions to announce, we will do so. Generally speaking, should sanctions be imposed, they would primarily be on non-Russian entities that are responsible for significant transactions with Russia’s defense and intelligence sector," the official said.

According to the diplomat, the Departments of State and Treasury "have communicated directly with the relevant Congressional committees to implement CAATSA legislation.

"Today we are providing briefings to update members and staff on our progress. I’m not going to read out the details of those private briefings," he said.

According to the US diplomat, these sanctions are meant impose a cost upon Russia for their actions.

"By deterring countries from acquiring Russian military and intelligence equipment we are denying Russia the proceeds from those sales, which it would use to continue its international campaign of malign influence and destabilization," he said.

The representative with the Department of State said that this sanctions program "will continue until Russia addresses to the satisfaction of Congress and this Administration the provocative and destabilizing actions that led to this legislation."

About CAATSA

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) was signed by US President Donald Trump in August 2017. The Act toughens sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea and warns US and foreign companies against making cooperation agreements or contracts with Russian defense companies and intelligence agencies.

Under Section 231 of that act, 180 days after the act comes into effect, on January 29, 2018, the US President shall impose five and more sanctions for significant transactions with the Russian defense or intelligence sector.