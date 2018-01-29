Belgian prime minister arrives to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has arrived on an official visit to Moscow. His plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Monday.

According to earlier reports, on Tuesday the visiting Belgian prime minister is scheduled to have talks with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, to discuss bilateral investment cooperation, as well as trade-and-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Charles Michel became Belgium’s prime minister in October 2014, amidst a chill in the West’s relations with Russia. Despite the fact that there have been no top-level bilateral visits since that time, the two countries have been maintaining active dialogue. Thus, the latest visit to Brussels by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his talks with his Belgian counterpart, Didier Reynders, took place on July 12, 2017.

Speaking with Belgian diplomats in Brussels in mid-December 2017, Michel stressed that it was necessary to invigorate economic and political relations between the European Union and Russia, despite the sanctions.

The Belgian prime minister will stay in Russia till January 31.