Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israeli envoy: Peace deal impossible under current Palestinian leadership

World
January 29, 16:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Israeli ambassador to Russia says a breakthrough in the Middle East settlement is unlikely under the present Palestinian leadership

Share
1 pages in this article
Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29./TASS/. A breakthrough in the Middle East settlement is unlikely under the present Palestinian leadership, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren told TASS on Monday.

Read also
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president vows to not to accept any peace plans offered by US

"We doubt that some breakthrough can be achieved under the current Palestinian leadership," the ambassador said.

One of the main obstacles to peace is that the Palestinians are not ready to recognize Israel as a Jewish state, the diplomat stressed. "We hope that the Palestinians will eventually understand that Israel was, is and will be a Jewish state with full respect for the Arab minority that is about 20%," he noted. "We are not putting it forward as a precondition, we are simply drawing attention to the Palestinian leadership’s stating that it will never be ready to recognize it," he went on to say.

"Let alone the Hamas [movement] which in general does not recognize our right to exist within any borders," he explained. The diplomat noted that the Palestinians currently reject any role by the US in the peace process, while "everybody in the global community, including Moscow, understand that this matter cannot be settled without Washington."

"The Palestinians have tried and are trying to engage Russia, China, the European Union, but they get no positive response to their ideas." "Everybody supports direct negotiations, while Palestinians once again seek to arrange a certain conference. But this conference will not be effective without Israeli, or without American participation," Koren said, reiterating that the international conference on the Middle East initiated by France last year, ‘failed’.

Read also

Russian diplomat urges resumption of Israeli-Palestinian talks

The latest direct negotiations between the parties in the Middle East conflict were suspended without seeing any result in April 2014, after nine months of futile attempts to bring the positions of Israelis and Palestinians closer. The previous attempt at the Israeli-Palestinian peace process failed in 2010.

Earlier, Palestinian presidential foreign affairs adviser Nabil Shaat told TASS that Palestine would push for an international conference to broker a peace to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Palestine is ready to resume direct talks with Israel on the conference platform, he added. Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS later that his government’s leadership was engaged in talks with Russia, China and some EU countries on convening such a conference.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Gaza Strip
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
3
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
4
Israel remembers Red Army’s role in victory over Nazism, says Netanyahu
5
US sanctions against Russia’s Power Machines contradict WTO regulations — company
6
Sochi’s Syrian Congress to provide dialogue for all parties without mediators — envoy
7
Resolution on lifting anti-Russian sanctions submitted to Belgian parliament — MP
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама