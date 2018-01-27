Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin congratulates Zeman on re-election — Kremlin

World
January 27, 22:24 UTC+3

Russia’s president confirmed the readiness to continue constructive joint work on bilateral and global agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Milos Zeman on being re-elected as president of the Czech Republic, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"In his congratulatory message, the head of Russian state underlined that the results of latest election had showcased M. [Milos] Zeman’s high authority as an experienced and responsible politician who put the Czech people’s interests and aspirations into life," the message says.

"Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Russia highly praises M. Zeman’s principled stance in favor of friendly Russian-Czech relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields," it said.

"Russia’s president confirmed the readiness to continue constructive joint work on bilateral and global agenda and wished M. Zeman health, well-being and new success in state duties," the message says.

Earlier on Saturday, Zeman had been reelected Czech president in the run-off. He took 51.36% of the vote against Jiri Drahos, the former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, who has 48.63% of the vote. Voter turnout was 66.6%.

