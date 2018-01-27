Two life rafts found in Sea of Japan area of searches for missing Russian vessel

VLADIVOSTOK, January 27. /TASS/. The Spasatel Zaborshchikov vessel, which had got to the search area for the Vostok missing Russian vessel, found two life rafts there, the rescue center told TASS on Saturday.

"They have found two life rafts, now the Spasatel Zaborshchikov is lifting them," the center’s representative said.

Rescuers say no people were found on the first of two life rafts found in the Sea of Japan, the local emergencies service told TASS.

"We have lifted the first raft. It is empty, water inside. The vessel head for the second raft," the press service said.

Earlier, Head of the DV-flot Company, owing the missing Vostok vessel, Stanislav Malchevsky told TASS the second life raft had been found three miles away from the first.

Radio contact with the Vostok fishing boat (home port of Nevelsk, Sakhalin), with 20 crew members aboard, was lost on Thursday after its emergency radio buoy had gone off some 200 kilometers south of Cape Gamov.

An area of 7,286 square kilometers has been surveyed by rescuers to yield only an emergency radio buoy, a half-sunken barrel, some equipment, two lifejackets, two life buoys and waste, with no traces of the vessel or the crew.

During the first two days, the sea was stormy, but on Saturday, the weather began