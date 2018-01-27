Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two life rafts found in Sea of Japan area of searches for missing Russian vessel

World
January 27, 11:26 UTC+3

Now the Spasatel Zaborshchikov is lifting them

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russia's Emergency Ministry/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, January 27. /TASS/. The Spasatel Zaborshchikov vessel, which had got to the search area for the Vostok missing Russian vessel, found two life rafts there, the rescue center told TASS on Saturday.

"They have found two life rafts, now the Spasatel Zaborshchikov is lifting them," the center’s representative said.

Rescuers say no people were found on the first of two life rafts found in the Sea of Japan, the local emergencies service told TASS.

Read also

Russian fishing boat goes missing in Sea of Japan

"We have lifted the first raft. It is empty, water inside. The vessel head for the second raft," the press service said.

Earlier, Head of the DV-flot Company, owing the missing Vostok vessel, Stanislav Malchevsky told TASS the second life raft had been found three miles away from the first.

Radio contact with the Vostok fishing boat (home port of Nevelsk, Sakhalin), with 20 crew members aboard, was lost on Thursday after its emergency radio buoy had gone off some 200 kilometers south of Cape Gamov.

An area of 7,286 square kilometers has been surveyed by rescuers to yield only an emergency radio buoy, a half-sunken barrel, some equipment, two lifejackets, two life buoys and waste, with no traces of the vessel or the crew.

During the first two days, the sea was stormy, but on Saturday, the weather began 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US energy secretary likely to visit Russia’s Yamal LNG plant - Russia’s energy minister
2
US’ new suggestions on Ukraine look doable, Russia will study them closely - Surkov
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
IOC registers 169 Russian athletes for PyeongChang 2018 Olympics
5
Russia hails UN’s decision on de Mistura’s participation in Sochi Congress
6
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
7
Syrian Negotiations Committee skips Sochi Congress - al-Hariri
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама