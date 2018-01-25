Russian fishing boat goes missing in Sea of Japan

VLADIVOSTOK, January 25. /TASS/. A fishing boat with 21 people onboard has went missing in Russia’s Far eastern Primorye Territory, a spokesman for the local department of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the morning on January 25, the local Russian emergencies ministry’s crisis management center received information from a captain of the Vladivostok sea rescue coordination center that the Vostok fishing boat’s emergency radio buoy had had gone off some 200 kilometers south of Cape Gamov. According to preliminary data, there are 21 crew members aboard the boat," the spokesman said.

Attempts to establish radio contact with the boat have been failing. A rescue boat of the coastal guards has been sent to the area. A Russian defense ministry helicopter has joined the search operation.