China voices support for Sochi Congress on Syrian settlement

World
January 25, 11:54 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is due to take place in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 29-30

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. China’s authorities call for backing the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and hope that it will have a positive impact on the contacts between the government and the opposition in Syria, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin: Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be convened after its participants confirmed

"The Chinese side calls for supporting such political measures that have a positive effect on normalizing the situation in Syria," the diplomat said answering a question of Russian journalists.

The diplomat voiced hope that the situation in Syria will normalize thanks to the nationwide dialogue due to be held with the assistance of the international community.

However, the spokesperson did not confirm Beijing’s participation in the multilateral Sochi meeting. "I’m sorry, but I don’t have this information," she said.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is due to take place in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 29-30. The peace conference is expected to bring together about 1,500 participants. Among them are delegations from Syria and observers, largely from the United Nations. The congress is due to set up a commission for drafting a new Syrian constitution.

Syrian conflict
Реклама