Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transnistria opposes withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, says breakaway republic’s leader

World
January 22, 15:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On July 21, 2017, the Moldovan parliament passed a decision which envisaged the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria

Share
1 pages in this article
A soldier at the peacekeeping checkpoint on a bridge across the Dniester River, Bendery

A soldier at the peacekeeping checkpoint on a bridge across the Dniester River, Bendery

© Sergey Karpov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 22./TASS/. Transnistria has come out against the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from its soil, President of Transnistria, Vladimir Krasnoselsky, said on Monday.

Read also
Tiraspol, Transnistria

Russian envoy calls for intensifying Transnistria talks

"On July 21, 2017, the Moldovan parliament passed a decision which envisaged the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria, replacing the peacekeeping mission with some civilian mission, some vague police, or ‘[blue] helmets,’ and so forth," Krasnoselsky said as he met with the chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Committee for International Affairs, Konstantin Kosachev. "This decision is absolutely unacceptable for us," he emphasized.

The Transnistrian conflict broke out in March 1992 when initial clashes erupted between Moldovan police and Transnistrian militia near the city of Dubossary, followed by an outbreak of armed hostilities. By the summer, it had spiraled into a large-scale conflict in Bendery, where about 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands were wounded and ended up as refugees.

The civil war was brought to an end following a peace agreement signed in Moscow in July 1992 and Russian peacekeepers were brought into the conflict zone.

Since then, they have been maintaining peace and calm in the region, together with their Moldovan and Transnistrian colleagues as well as a group of military observers from Ukraine, thus allowing Chisinau and Tiraspol to conduct negotiations on settling the conflict regarding the breakaway republic.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
2
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
3
Putin appoints Russia’s ex-envoy to NATO as deputy foreign minister
4
Rosneft to pour roughly 600 mln euros into German projects over 5 years
5
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive
6
Lebanese Kurds call on Russia to defend people in Syria’s Afrin
7
Syrian troops begin eliminating surrounded Jabhat al-Nusra task force
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама