Russian, Jordanian top diplomats warn against Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation

World
January 20, 0:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides reiterated commitment to the two-state solution to the Palestinian problem on the generally recognized basis of international law

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ayman Safadi, who had a meeting in New York, stressed the inadmissibility of escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The two top diplomats exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East in the light of the explosive potential of internal conflicts and terrorist threats that continue to have destabilizing impacts on regional and international security," the ministry said.

"When discussing the situation in the Middle East settlement, the sides reiterated commitment to the two-state solution to the Palestinian problem on the generally recognized basis of international law and the top priority of the soonest resumption of the negotiating process," the ministry said. "The sides noted inadmissibility of escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation, in particular in East Jerusalem, stemming from the US administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital."

Apart from that, according to the Russian foreign ministry, special attention was focused on the situation in Syria. "The sides reiterated principled support to Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and agreed that there is no alternative to political settlement via an inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. In this context, they stressed the importance of a Syrian national dialogue congress due to be held in Sochi, which is currently being actively prepared," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Safari also touched upon topical issues of bilateral relations.

Gaza Strip
