Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland

World
January 19, 19:29 UTC+3 WARSAW

The plane’s wreckage was found in a pond whose owner pumped water out of it in early winter

Share
1 pages in this article
© The Close Places of Memory Fund

WARSAW, January 19. /TASS/. The wreckage of an Ilyushin Il-4 bomber that was shot down in January 1945 during the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet troops has been found in Poland, member of the Close Places of Memory Fund Artur Chongala told TASS on Friday.

The plane’s wreckage was found in a pond whose owner pumped water out of it in early winter and noticed the bomber's fragments protruding from the silt. He told the Fund about his discovery. The Fund started examining the plane’s wreckage.

Read also

WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone

"We recovered several fragments, by which we were able to make it clear that this was precisely an Il-4 plane [a two-motor bomber of the period of the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany]," the Fund’s representative said.

"A legend had long been circulated in Auschwitz about a wrecked Soviet plane but no one knew where it was," he stressed.

"Now it is known that the plane fell short of a couple of kilometers to fly to the Birkenau camp," he added.

Nothing is known about the fate of the bomber’s pilots. No remains were found inside it. An effort is under way to identify the names of the pilots with the help of the Russian embassy.

"We would very much like to learn their names," Chongala said, adding that the Fund would demonstrate the plane’s discovered wreckage at an exhibition.

In Auschwitz-Birkenau, fascists killed in gas chambers and burnt in crematorium furnaces over 1 million Jews, and also dozens of thousands of representatives of the Polish intelligentsia and Soviet prisoners-of-war. Estimates indicate that overall from 1.5 million to 2 million people of various nationalities died in that camp. The concentration compound was liberated by the Soviet troops on January 27, 1945.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp was liberated in the course of the Vistula-Oder operation by Soviet divisions making part of the 60th army of the First Ukrainian Front.

According to the 60th army’s roster (the document was declassified several years ago), Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by combatants of 39 nationalities. Various estimates indicate that from 234 to 350 Soviet soldiers and officers died during the liberation of the concentration camp.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland
2
Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
US setting up alternative government bodies in large parts of Syria — Lavrov
5
SMP Racing chief says never paid F1 Team Williams for taking Russia’s Sirotkin on board
6
Gazprom receives permit to build second line of Turkish Stream gas pipeline
7
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама