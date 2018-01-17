Slain Serbian politician Ivanovic shot six times — autopsy results

BELGRADE, January 16. /TASS/. Autopsy revealed that slain Serbian politician Oliver Ivanovic was shot six times, not five as previously stated, said Milan Ivanovic, the chief doctor of the Kosovska Mitrovica hospital.

"There are six entry wounds and four exit wounds, two bullets were stuck in his body. All injuries are to the upper part of the chest," the Tanjug news agency quoted the doctor as saying.

According to the doctor, the bullets damaged the victim’s vital bodily organs, including ascending aorta and liver, causing catastrophic blood loss.

A group of experts investigating the case, which includes representatives of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), and forensics from Pristina and Kosovska Mitrovica, established that the assailant used a 9-mm Yugoslav-made Zastava M70 pistol.

Tanjug reported that the body was already handed over to the relatives. On Wednesday it will be transported to Belgrade, where Ivanovic will be laid to rest at the prestigious New Cemetery.

Oliver Ivanovic, a leader of Kosovan Serbs and the head of the ‘Freedom, Democracy, Truth’ party as gunned down on Tuesday morning while entering his party’s office. The wounded politician was found by a neighbor who was returning from a shop. Ivanovic was rushed to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has already described Ivanovic’s murder as a terror attack against all people of Serbia.