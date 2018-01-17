Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ivanovic’s murder is attempt to intimidate Serbs in Kosovo — Russian embassy in Serbia

World
January 17, 0:36 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has described Ivanovic’s assassination as a terrorist attack on the entire Serbian people

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, January 16. /TASS/. The murder of Kosovo Serb leader Oliver Ivanovic is yet another attempt to intimidate Serbs living in Kosovo, the Russian embassy in Serbia said on Tuesday.

Read also

Kosovo premier urges to refrain from using Serb leader's murder for political purposes

Serbian minister calls slain Oliver Ivanovic a man committed to his homeland

NATO continues to guarantee security in Kosovo following Serb politician’s murder

Serbian leader urges EU, UN to let Belgrade join probe into Kosovo politician’s murder

Kosovo police offers €10,000 reward for information about Serb politician’s murder

"We are deeply shocked by the tragic death in a terror attack of Oliver Ivanovic, a man he has dedicated his life to the advocacy of the rights of Serbs after NATO’s aggression against Serbia and Kosovo’s and Metohija’s forced separation from it and has been persecuted for that. It is yet another attempt to intimidate the Serb population, to undermine prospects for peace and mutually acceptable solution to the conflict. It is a vivid example of lawfulness and violence are plaguing Kosovo," the embassy said in a statement posted on its website.

The Russian diplomats offered condolences to Ivanovic’ family and stressed they hope the crime "will be thoroughly investigated under the leading role of international structures in Kosovo and with participation of Serbia’s relevant agencies and the murderers will be duly punished."

Oliver Ivanovic, 64, the leader of the Kosovo Serb party Freedom, Democracy, Justice, was shot dead on Tuesday when he was entering his party’s headquarters in Kosovska Mitrovica. His fellow party member said no one had heard any sounds of shooting and the wounded politician had been found by a neighbor who was returning from a shop. Police later found a burnt car without an identification number, which the killers had allegedly used.

The politician was taken to a hospital with five gunshot wounds to his chest. The doctors tried to save his life, but to no avail.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has described Ivanovic’s assassination as a terrorist attack on the entire Serbian people. Director of Serbia's government office for Kosovo Marko Juric said that the Serbian delegation was cutting short its technical dialogue with Pristina in Brussels to return to Belgrade.

International missions in Kosovo have condemned Ivanovic’s murder and demanded the local authorities waste no time to find those responsible and punish them. Russia has pointed to the threat of exacerbation of atmosphere of terror and recurrence of the interethnic conflict in the region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама