Kosovo police offers €10,000 reward for information about Serb politician’s murder

World
January 16, 18:48 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Oliver Ivanovic was killed in northern Kosovo on Tuesday

BELGRADE, January 16. /TASS/. Kosovo police have offered a €10,000 reward for information that sheds light on the murder of Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, which took place in Kosovska Mitrovica, as the police said in a statement.

Besides, Kosovo police also published phone numbers and an e-mail address that may be used for providing information about the crime. The police promised to protect the privacy and security of all those willing to assist the investigation.

The statement also says that investigators are assessing the circumstances of the murder.

The Serb politician’s assassination provoked strong reactions from Belgrade, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union and the United Nations. The Kosovo missions of international organizations have demanded an immediate investigation.

Ivanovic, one of the leaders of Kosovo Serbs, used to serve as a state secretary at the Serbian ministry for the affairs of Kosovo and Metohija. In January 2014, he and four other Serbs were sent to prison on charges of committing military crimes against the Albanian population of Kosovo and Metohija in 1999 and 2000. In August 2015, Ivanovic went on a hunger strike and had to be transferred to a hospital due to his failing health. On January 21, 2016, he was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

In February 2017, his conviction was overturned and the case was sent back for a retrial. Ivanovic was put under house arrest but in April 2017 he was allowed to defend himself in court while remaining at large.

