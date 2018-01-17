Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions

World
January 17, 0:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

He said the corporation was a partner in Nord Stream 2

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. French energy corporation Engie will supporting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in spite of U.S. sanctions, Gerard Mestrallet, the President of the Board of Governors told Rossiya One channel on the sidelines of the Gaidar Forum conference in Moscow.

Read also

Kosovo premier urges to refrain from using Serb leader's murder for political purposes

Serbian minister calls slain Oliver Ivanovic a man committed to his homeland

NATO continues to guarantee security in Kosovo following Serb politician’s murder

Serbian leader urges EU, UN to let Belgrade join probe into Kosovo politician’s murder

Kosovo police offers €10,000 reward for information about Serb politician’s murder

He said the corporation was a partner in Nord Stream 2 and it would continue rendering support to it under any circumstances.

Although the U.S. Congress endorsed a law imposing new sanctions on the project, Gazprom had signed an agreement with partners in the project much earlier, Mestrallet said, adding to it that he did not see grounds for anxiety in the situation.

The case in hand is the law that Donald Trump adopted in August 2017. It toughened the anti-Russian sanctions and made a provision for imposing sanctions on the individuals who invested more than $ 5 million in the construction of Russian export pipelines a year or $ 1 million in a lump sum.

The Nord Stream 2 project presupposes construction of two pipeline strings with the overall throughput capacity of 55 billion cubic meters a year. The pipeline will stretch across the floor of the Baltic Sea from the Russian shore on the Gulf of Finland to Germany.

It will replicate the route of the already functioning Nord Stream pipeline.

Beside Engie, Gazprom’s European partners in the project are Uniper and Winterhall of Germany, OMV of Austria, and Shell.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
2
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
3
Lavrov doubts US plans to train Kurds in Syria will help resolve Afrin crisis
4
Russian Orthodox archbishop says Western Europe’s gender policy 'enormous tragedy'
5
Serbian president calls murder of top Kosovo Serb politician ‘terrorist attack’
6
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
7
Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама