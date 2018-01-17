Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow urges US to observe its human rights obligations amid Guantanamo controversy

World
January 17, 0:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An OSCE official earlier said the ongoing operation of the prison "casts doubts on the resolve of the United States authorities to comply with its human rights obligations"

Guantanamo Bay prison

Guantanamo Bay prison

© Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia urges Washington to comply with its international human rights commitments and ensure that every person is equal before the law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, commenting on the ongoing operation of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.

"We, on our part, again call on Washington to observe its international law commitments regarding the human rights, including within the framework of a functioning and integral justice system," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement followed the recent comment by the head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, who said the ongoing operation of the US detention facility "raises profound human rights concerns and continues to undermine the effectiveness and credibility of necessary counter-terrorism efforts."

She also said that "indefinite detention without charge or trial constitutes cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment," while the very existence of this facility "casts doubts on the resolve of the United States authorities to comply with its human rights obligations and commitments when countering terrorism or combating the use of torture."

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp was established the George W.Bush administration in 2002 for individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. Inmates are brought there from all over the world and are kept there indefinitely. Former US President Barack Obama signed a decree to close the prison shortly after taking office, but it was never implemented due to strong opposition from the Congress.

The ongoing operation of this institution is widely criticized by international human rights organizations. During his tenure, Obama ordered to release almost 200 inmates, deemed to pose no threat. About 40 detainees remain there currently.

Obama’s successor Donald Trump said during his election campaign that he had no plans to close the prison. He also spoke against releasing the detainees kept there.

Реклама