Russian diplomat, Syrian opposition discuss Syrian National Dialogue preparations

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and a delegation of the Syrian opposition’s National Renewal Movement, headed by its leader Nahas Obeida, have discussed preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the parties exchanged views on the situation in Syria, focusing on the need to find an early political solution to the crisis based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. "In this connection, there was a thorough discussion of preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, due in Sochi on January 29-30," the statement reads.

The guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Iran and Turkey - announced at a meeting held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana in December 2017 that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress would take place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30. Participants are expected to work out a new Syrian constitution and discuss preparations for the UN-sponsored elections. Around 1,500 representatives of various Syrian political forces are expected to participate in the event.