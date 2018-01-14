Russian Center for Science and Culture blocked in Kiev

KIEV, January 13. /TASS/. Entrance to the Kiev office of the Russian Center for Science and Culture (Rossotrudnichestvo) has been blocked with a padlock and chains and anti-Russian leaflets have been glued on the walls, the press service of Russia’s embassy to Ukraine told TASS on Saturday.

"In the morning of January 13, unidentified attackers fixed a padlock and chains to the entrance door of the center’s building and also glued a leaflet with anti-Russian appeal," the diplomatic mission said, pointing out that the embassy "is outraged by another act of vandalism against the center."

The diplomats said that "provocations against the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev have developed a systemic nature" and urged "the Ukrainian authorities to take necessary steps so as to prevent any illegal action."

Earlier in the day, a radical Ukrainian movement reported an attack on the Russian cultural center in the capital Kiev, uploading a relevant video on Facebook.

Russian diplomatic missions have been repeatedly subject to attacks in Ukraine.

Overnight to January 7, the center’s building in Kiev was splashed with paint and wrapped in anti-Russian leaflets. The video footage was uploaded on Facebook as well.

Overnight to August 27, 2016, nationalists hurled smoke grenades into the Russian Center for Science and Culture and spray-painted graffiti with their symbols on its walls. In July 2016, about 30 members of Svoboda movement headed by a member of the Kiev Council stormed the center's building and occupied the second floor.

Earlier, Russia’s mission said that in spite of numerous incidents, Ukraine’s National Police had not conducted a proper investigation into radical groups’ attacks on the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev. The center had filed numerous requests with the police "but law enforcers just shrug their shoulders saying they could not identify the attackers, although those do not hide and write on Facebook giving names of their organizations.".