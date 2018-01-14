Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Center for Science and Culture blocked in Kiev

World
January 14, 3:12 UTC+3 KIEV

Attackers fixed a padlock and chains to the entrance door of the center’s building and also glued a leaflet with anti-Russian appeal

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, January 13. /TASS/. Entrance to the Kiev office of the Russian Center for Science and Culture (Rossotrudnichestvo) has been blocked with a padlock and chains and anti-Russian leaflets have been glued on the walls, the press service of Russia’s embassy to Ukraine told TASS on Saturday.

"In the morning of January 13, unidentified attackers fixed a padlock and chains to the entrance door of the center’s building and also glued a leaflet with anti-Russian appeal," the diplomatic mission said, pointing out that the embassy "is outraged by another act of vandalism against the center."

The diplomats said that "provocations against the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev have developed a systemic nature" and urged "the Ukrainian authorities to take necessary steps so as to prevent any illegal action."

Earlier in the day, a radical Ukrainian movement reported an attack on the Russian cultural center in the capital Kiev, uploading a relevant video on Facebook.

Russian diplomatic missions have been repeatedly subject to attacks in Ukraine.

Overnight to January 7, the center’s building in Kiev was splashed with paint and wrapped in anti-Russian leaflets. The video footage was uploaded on Facebook as well.

Overnight to August 27, 2016, nationalists hurled smoke grenades into the Russian Center for Science and Culture and spray-painted graffiti with their symbols on its walls. In July 2016, about 30 members of Svoboda movement headed by a member of the Kiev Council stormed the center's building and occupied the second floor.

Earlier, Russia’s mission said that in spite of numerous incidents, Ukraine’s National Police had not conducted a proper investigation into radical groups’ attacks on the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev. The center had filed numerous requests with the police "but law enforcers just shrug their shoulders saying they could not identify the attackers, although those do not hide and write on Facebook giving names of their organizations.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
3
Russian, US ambassadors outline joint steps to improve relations between countries
4
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
5
Gazprom to launch Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field in 2023 — company
6
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
7
Putin instructs cabinet to spread free port regime to airports of Russia’s Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама