Mexican politician says no proof of Russia’s election meddling

MEXICO CITY, January 13. /TASS/. Mexico has no information confirming claims on Russia’s alleged meddling in the country’s presidential election by supporting left-wing politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, chairman of the Institutional Revolutionary Party Enrique Ochoa Reza told Radio Formula.

"We don’t have evidence to prove possible meddling of the Russian government," Ochoa Reza said, adding that it is necessary to watch further developments as the warning has been already made.

Earlier this month, US National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster warned of alleged signs of Russia’s interference in the upcoming presidential election in the Latin American country.

Mexico will hold presidential election on July 1. Among the key presidential contenders, besides Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, are former finance minister Jose Antonio Meade of the Institutional Revolutionary Party and Ricardo Anaya Cortes, former head of the National Action Party.