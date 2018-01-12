Netanyahu-Putin meeting date to be agreed on soon — Israeli embassy

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The date and place of a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be agreed on in the near future, a source in the Israeli embassy in Moscow told TASS on Friday.

"On January 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished a Happy New Year to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people," the source noted. "During their telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to hold a meeting soon," he added.

"We confirm that the date and place of the meeting will be agreed on with Russia in the near future," the embassy said.

The Russian president and the Israeli prime minister last met in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on August 23, 2017, while on March 10, 2017, they held talks in Moscow.

During his terms in office as prime minister - in 1996-1999 and from 2009 till now - Netanyahu has visited Russia 12 times.