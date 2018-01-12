Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Issue of returning Ukrainian military hardware from Crimea needs further study — official

World
January 12, 6:22 UTC+3 KIEV

The decision can only be made at the level of "the country’s supreme political leadership," the Ukrainian navy chief said

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, January 12. /TASS/. The issue of handing over Ukrainian military hardware left in Crimea requires a "very careful study," Ukrainian Navy Commander Igor Voronchenko said on Thursday evening.

Read also

Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes

"This requires a very careful study," the official said, adding that the decision will be made at the level of "the country’s supreme political leadership."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday as he met with the editors-in-chief of printed media and news agencies that Russia was ready to return to Ukraine the military hardware left in Crimea, although this equipment was in a dismal condition. He also said Moscow would not object to the presence of Ukrainian military at the recycling of munitions in Crimea.

Commenting on Putin’s statement, the Ukrainian navy commander said a total of eight Ukrainian warships were stationed in Crimea, and only one of them had troubles with its engines.

"Describing them [warships] as scrap metal is not true," Voronchenko said, adding that Ukraine also left armored vehicles, artillery weapons and aircraft when its military forces left the peninsula.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
Putin calls Kim Jong Un competent and mature politician
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Syrian troops repel attacks by terrorist groups in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama — SANA
5
Kremlin highlights contacts aimed at resolving Syrian crisis continue at various levels
6
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
7
Putin concerned by US plans to re-equip nuclear delivery vehicles for conventional arms
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама