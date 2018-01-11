Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 11, 21:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president also said Moscow would not object to the presence of Ukrainian military at the recycling of munitions in Crimea

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to return to Ukraine the armaments from Crimea although this military equipment is in a dismal condition, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday as he met with the editors-in-chief of printed media and news agencies.

Read also

Russia interested in settlement in eastern Ukraine — Putin

He also said Moscow would not object to the presence of Ukrainian military at the recycling of munitions in Crimea.

"We're prepared to continue the process and to hand the naval ships, which are still in Crimea, back to Ukraine, as well as to hand back the aircraft and armored vehicles," he said. "It's true that this technology is in a dismal condition but we're speaking about dozens of ships and dozens of aircraft."

"The amount of munitions is considerable, too, but our military say it cannot be transported because this would be all too dangerous and it should be recycled on the spot," Putin said. "We're ready to invite the UIkrainian military to attend the recycling procedures."

