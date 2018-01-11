Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia interested in settlement in eastern Ukraine — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 11, 20:50 UTC+3

Putin expects that Russian-Ukrainian relations will improve after the settlement in the southeast of Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, January 11./TASS/. Russia is not interested in seeing the situation in Donbass degenerating into a frozen conflict, President Putin said on Thursday. He expects that Russian-Ukrainian relations will improve after the settlement in the southeast of Ukraine.

Read also

Russia determined to contribute to Ukraine's unification — Putin

"As for prospects for the settlement in Donbass, this is acquiring the nature of a frozen conflict, nobody is interested in this, including Russia. We would like to see the situation settled," Putin stressed at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian printed media and news agencies.

"However settled so that not to arouse concerns of anyone living there," he specified. "I don’t want to forejudge now, I have repeatedly said and want to say once again - Russia would be fairly satisfied with seeing the Minsk agreements fully put into practice, fully - not selectively the way somebody likes this, but to a full extend so that it would also be fine with those who live in Donbass, with all that is spelled out there [in the Minsk agreements] - with the law on a special status for Donbass," he added.

He said the Russian-Ukrainian relations see "an absolutely abnormal situation in which the two close, fraternal countries, the parts of practically the same people, are facing the developments we are witnessing now instead of a constructive development of ties".

"I expect that after the settlement of problems in Donbass - and this will happen sooner or later, there is no doubt - interstate relations between Russia and Ukraine will start normalizing on the whole," the president said.

"Despite all difficulties and problems, trade between Russia and Ukraine grew last year, and it grew significantly," he stressed. "This is a good sign showing that we have such fundamental resources for putting relations back on track on the whole," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
3
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
4
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
5
Russia to give latest multirole helicopter the ‘deep freeze’ test
6
Duma deputy proposes to change US embassy’s address to 1 North American Dead End
7
Digital radar goes on combat duty in central Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама