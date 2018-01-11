Netanyahu expects to meet with Putin in coming weeks

TEL AVIV, January 11. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks, as he himself said addressing a Jerusalem conference organized by the Globes newspaper.

"I have secured a meeting with Putin in the coming weeks," Netanyahu’s office quoted him as saying. He added that "in the coming weeks, I plan to meet with leaders of three of the four most powerful countries in the world." Netanyahu pointed out that apart from meeting with the Russian leader, he would also make a visit to India soon, holding talks with the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while he also intended to meet with US President Donald Trump "in Washington in March, if not sooner."

On January 1, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Netanyahu had held a telephone conversation and agreed "to meet in the near future in order to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and exchange views on various global and regional issues."

The Russian president and the Israeli prime minister last met in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on August 23, 2017, while on March 10, 2017, they held talks in Moscow.

During his terms in office as prime minister - in 1996-1999 and from 2009 till now - Netanyahu has visited Russia 12 times.