Trumps says world laughing at ‘stupidity’ of Russia collusion probe

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Russia and the entire world are laughing at the stupidity of the probe into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign team and Moscow, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues the investigation into Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.

"The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, and yet on and on it goes. Russia and the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control!" Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the Mueller-led probe was a waste of time.

The FBI, as well as the intelligence committees of the US Senate and House of Representatives, have been handling the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential election. In May 2017, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference.

Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.