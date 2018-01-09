Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Seoul, Pyongyang agree to reopen military hotline — media

World
January 09, 13:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The work of the communication channel was discontinued in 2013 at North Korea’s initiative

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The DPRK and the Republic of Korea have agreed to reopen a hotline between the two countries’ militaries whose goal is to prevent the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

North Korea has completed technical work necessary to restore the hotline, which will begin operating on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing a South Korean government official. He noted that Pyongyang’s representatives had notified the South Korean delegation about that at the negotiations that are currently underway.

Read also

South Korea may halt sanctions against Pyongyang during Olympics

Seoul offers North Korea bilateral talks with top military brass

Kim Jong-un urges forming conditions for normalization of ties with South Korea

Talks between North Korea, South Korea begin in border town of Panmunjom

The work of the communication channel between representatives of the two countries’ armed forces was discontinued in 2013 at North Korea’s initiative. During his visit to Pyongyang in December 2017, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman urged the parties to restore communication channels, including between military officials, to reduce the risk of miscalculation.

On January 3, South Korea and the DPRK restored another communication line in the border village of Panmunjom. On January 5, the South Korean Ministry of Unification announced that Pyongyang had accepted Seoul’s proposal to hold the first high-level talks since December 2015. They began in Panmunjom on Tuesday. The possible participation of the North Korean national team in the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang topped the agenda of the consultations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
2
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
3
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
4
Kremlin comments on drone attack against Russian base in Syria
5
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
6
Press review: What's behind Iran's unrest and Russia's military shows Windows the door
7
Talks between North Korea, South Korea begin in border town of Panmunjom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама