Seoul offers North Korea bilateral talks with top military brass

SEOUL, January 9. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea has invited the DPRK to hold talks between representatives of the two countries’ armed forces, a spokesman for South Korea’s Ministry of Unification told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, during the talks in Panmunjom, South Korea suggested arranging talks between representatives of the two countries’ military command in the near future. This step should help ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, he said without providing any details about response from Pyongyang.

The first round of dialogue on mending relations between Seoul and Pyongyang took place on Tuesday morning in the Panmunjom inhabited community located on the border between the two countries. Among the issues that topped the agenda of the inter-Korean talks, the first ones since December 2015, were practical steps to improve relations between the two countries, in particular, the possible participation of North Korean athletes in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.