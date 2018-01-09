Palestine discusses new conference on Middle East with Russia, China — envoy

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Palestine is negotiating to convene an international conference on the Middle East settlement with Russia, China and some European countries, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are in negotiations with Russia, China, with the European countries to move to the international conference," he said.

Nofal reiterated that Palestine does not regard the US as the only intermediary in the Middle East process anymore. "We are calling for the international community, all the members of the UN Security Council to take the role in this issue including the US. For sure the main role in this issue must play Russia," he stated.

According to the diplomat, Moscow is the most preferable platform for holding the international conference. "We don’t now, but we are eager to be in Moscow, but it must be agreed by the international community," he specified.

The Palestinian president's Advisor on Foreign Affairs and International Relations Nabil Shaath earlier told TASS that Palestine plans to summon an international conference to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Palestine is ready to renew direct talks with Israel on the conference platform, he said.

On December 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump stated that time has come to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and ordered the US Department of State to start preparations for moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. On December 28, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by a majority of 128 votes against the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in response to Trump’s decision.