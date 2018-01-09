Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan President accuses global media of unleashing information war

World
January 09, 6:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The foes of the Bolivarian revolution are seeking to put an end to it this way and to unseal access to Venezuela’s natural resources for themselves, Maduro said

Share
1 pages in this article
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Major global media are conducting a campaign against Venezuela and its leadership, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday, as quoted by El Nacional newspaper.

"The global assault on Venezuela through the media has begun as discouraging stories appear every day," he said. "They [the media] released 3,800 negative reports last year."

The foes of the Bolivarian revolution are seeking to put an end to it this way and to unseal access to Venezuela’s natural resources for themselves, Maduro said.

He said there was no humanitarian crisis in the country - something that the opposition, which controlled the country’s unicameral National Assembly, keeps insisting on.

Venezuela has seen a steep growth of prices on the background of a sharp devaluation of the national currency. Assessments the National Assembly published on Monday claimed inflation exceeded 2,600% in the country in 2017.

As of April 2017 and for months afterwards, Venezuela was in the grips of protests steered by the opposition following the rulings of the Supreme Court to limit the functions of the parliament controlled by Maduro’s political opponents. More than 120 persons died in clashes and thousands of participants in the manifestations received injuries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
2
Arrival of US destroyer in Ukraine’s major port posing no risk for Russia - Russian MP
3
Talks between North Korea, South Korea begin in border town of Panmunjom
4
Russia not planning to leave WTO amid pork dispute - economy ministry
5
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
6
Diplomat slams Hmeymim base shelling as provocation to derail Syrian congress
7
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама