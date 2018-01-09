Venezuelan President accuses global media of unleashing information war

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Major global media are conducting a campaign against Venezuela and its leadership, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday, as quoted by El Nacional newspaper.

"The global assault on Venezuela through the media has begun as discouraging stories appear every day," he said. "They [the media] released 3,800 negative reports last year."

The foes of the Bolivarian revolution are seeking to put an end to it this way and to unseal access to Venezuela’s natural resources for themselves, Maduro said.

He said there was no humanitarian crisis in the country - something that the opposition, which controlled the country’s unicameral National Assembly, keeps insisting on.

Venezuela has seen a steep growth of prices on the background of a sharp devaluation of the national currency. Assessments the National Assembly published on Monday claimed inflation exceeded 2,600% in the country in 2017.

As of April 2017 and for months afterwards, Venezuela was in the grips of protests steered by the opposition following the rulings of the Supreme Court to limit the functions of the parliament controlled by Maduro’s political opponents. More than 120 persons died in clashes and thousands of participants in the manifestations received injuries.