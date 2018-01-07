Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Embassy thanks US State Department for help with delayed Aeroflot flights

World
January 07, 7:24 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

We thank our colleagues from @USApoRusski for their response and prompt assistance, the Russian Embassy said

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the United States thanked the US Department of State for the prompt assistance in resolving the situation with Aeroflot flights, which were delayed in Washington DC due to adverse weather conditions.

"In order to speed up the departure of Aeroflot flights, which were delayed due to bad weather conditions, the Russian Embassy turned to the US Department of State for assistance," the Russian diplomatic mission wrote on its Twitter account.

"We thank our colleagues from @USApoRusski (the US Department of State’s Russian-language account on Twitter) for their response and prompt assistance," the Russian Embassy added.

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot announced on Saturday that ground service company Swissport in Washington DC could not provide services to Aeroflot flights, which were rerouted from their initial destination in New York to the Dulles airport in Washington due to adverse weather conditions.

Aeroflot later stated that it also cancelled a number of flights between Moscow and New York on Sunday due to the temporarily limited transfer service capacity at the JFK International airport.

The administration of the John F. Kennedy airport in New York announced that is decided to limit the number of arriving flights and focus on the service of departing flights to ease the situation at the airport.

The work of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was paralyzed this week due to heavy snowfalls.

