UN SC’s meeting on protests in Iran was another US blunder - foreign minister

World
January 06, 5:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Anti-government demonstrations in Iran began on December 28 in protest against price hikes and a string of bankruptcies

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

© Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Pool Photo via AP, File

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has described Friday's meeting of the UN Security Council called over protests in his country as another foreign policy blunder by the Donald Trump administration.

"The UN SC rebuffed the US' naked attempt to hijack its mandate. Majority emphasized the need to fully implement the JCPOA and to refrain from interfering in internal affairs of others. Another FP blunder for the Trump administration," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council convened at the United States’ request Iran’s permanent representative, Gholamali Khoshroo, said that the discussion of his country’s internal affairs was beyond the UN SC realm of competence and that the United States abused its powers of a permanent member.

Anti-government demonstrations in Iran began on December 28 in protest against price hikes and a string of bankruptcies. Street clashes claimed 45 lives. Some police and police support volunteers died in the unrest. According to the Iranian authorities more than 450 rioters have been arrested and will be put on trial soon.

