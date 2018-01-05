Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovan premier says he does not want ‘Maidan’ after 2018 parliamentary election

World
January 05, 23:11 UTC+3 CHISINAU

"I want stability and development for Moldova, I want prosperity for our citizens", Pavel Filip said

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, January 5. /TASS/. Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip does not want to see ‘the Maidan’ [the popular uprising in downtown Kiev in late 2014] in the country after the upcoming parliamentary election, wishing to see Moldova stable and developing.

"I want stability and development for Moldova, I want prosperity for our citizens, not the ‘Maidan’. This is the task for all who believe in the EU integration of the country," the prime minister said in an interview, circulated by the Moldovan Moldpres News Agency.

"We must make sure that the parliamentary election won’t trigger unrest, but will launch a new spiral of the development," the news agency quoted him as saying. Pavel Filip said that despite a course towards integration into the European Union, the country’s government seeks cooperation with Russia.

"We are open for a political dialogue (with Russia - TASS), but it must be based on mutual respect. The times of the spheres of influence are gone, the Moldovan nationals are citizens of a free and independent country, and they must themselves make the decisions," he explained.

Situation in Moldova

A coalition of pro-European parties has been in power in Moldova since 2009, whose leaders pledged to secure the country’s EU membership. However, its rule has been marked by an economic crisis, a chain of corruption and political scandals. Dozens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in the autumn of 2015 after the news of authorities’ involvement in a bank fraud, in which one billion euros disappeared from Moldovan banks. Two governments fell under their pressure, and former Prime Minister Vlad Filat, the then leader of the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party of Moldova, was sentenced for corruption.

A new coalition was formed by former partners of the liberal democrats from the Democratic Party of Moldova. According to President Igor Dodon, questionable methods were used then. "Having secured only 19 out of 101 seats in the elections of 2014, the democrats are now controlling 60 mandates, with deserters from opposition parties joining the ranks," he said then.

The results of recent opinion polls suggest that more than 80% of the population don’t trust the authorities, and the number of people in favor of European integration has declined from 70% in 2010 to 48%, although the Moldovans nowadays enjoy visa-free travels with the EU. Meanwhile, the number of those in favor of joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has exceeded 54%.

These moods have influenced the presidential election in 2016, won by Dodon, who at the moment led the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova seeking EAEU integration. According to the opinion polls, almost half of the voters who have found their position, are ready to support this political force at the 2018 parliamentary election.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kamchatka volcano spits up ash 5-7 kilometers high
2
UN SC’s meeting on protests in Iran was another US blunder - foreign minister
3
Latvian president endorses law equating Red Army veterans with SS storm troopers
4
Russian ice hockey team set for gold at 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang
5
Volunteers in Moscow begin to collect signatures in support of Putin at 2018 elections
6
Ukraine turns into raw materials colony for wealthy European countries - politician
7
Russian economy minister discusses lifting restrictions with EU commissioner for trade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама