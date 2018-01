MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. At least 20 people were killed and about 30 were injured by a blast that went off in the capital of Afghanistan on Thursday, the Tolo News television channel reported on Friday referring to a representative of the Interior Ministry of the country.

Earlier, 11 dead and about 25 wounded were reported. According to available information, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a group of policemen.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that explosion.