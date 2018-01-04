Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Some 240 Syrians return to their homes during past day - Russian reconciliation center

January 04, 22:43 UTC+3

Officers of the Russian reconciliation center ensured security of a humanitarian convoy that delivered a total of 162 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes

MOSCOW. December 29. /TASS/. About 240 more Syrians have returned to their homes they had to flee when hostilities erupted, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties said on Thursday.

"During the day, 239 people returned to their homes, including 22 - in the province of Aleppo, 193 - in the province of Deir ez-Zor, and 24 - in the province of Homs," the center said.

Apart from that, officers of the Russian reconciliation center ensured security of a humanitarian convoy that delivered a total of 162 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, including food products and household appliances, to the settlement Tell Gehab in the province of Daraa.

According to the Russian center, an agreement on joining the ceasefire was signed with the settlement of Zaafaran in the province of Homs.

A meeting was organized in Damascus with sheikhs who have influence on illegal armed groups to discuss key conditions for reconciliations in Eastern Qalamoun. "Negotiations on joining the cessation of hostilities are underway with armed opposition groups in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, al-Quneitra and Homs," the center added.

