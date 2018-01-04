Man who shot police chief in Chechnya’s village killed during special operation

GROZNY, January 4. /TASS/. The man who shot dead the chief of the policy station in the Russian North Caucasus region of Chechnya on Wednesday night has been wiped out during a special operation, Chechen Interior Minister Ruslan Alkhanov told reporters on Thursday.

"During a sweep operation, officers of Chechnya’s Interior Ministry, together with Russian National Guard fighters, located the man wanted for murdering a police officer who was killed by reprisal fire during his detention," the minister said.

He noted that 27-year-old resident of Chechnya Khamzat Baimuradov, who had a criminal record, was found and blocked on the outskirts of the village of Avtury in the Shalinsky District. None of those who took part in the operation to neutralize Baimuradov was injured.