Ten die in warehouse fire in Siberia

World
January 04, 11:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The fire broke out in a hangar in the inhabited community of Chernorechensky in the Novosibirsk Region

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The bodies of ten people have been found at the site of the fire that occurred in a hangar in Russia’s Nobosibirsk Region, a source in the emergencies services informed TASS.

"Ten workers of a warehouse and the footwear manufacturing facilities, which are located in the hangar, where the fire broke out, have died," the source said. Reports on the total number of people in the hangar are still being verified.

The fire broke out in a hangar in the inhabited community of Chernorechensky in the Novosibirsk Region on Thursday morning. By now, it has almost been extinguished.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in the Novosibirsk region, materials for footwear production and ready made footwear caught fire in a hangar-type building, which accommodated the footwear manufacturing premises. They emit strong and toxic smoke.

