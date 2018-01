MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. A panther has mauled a man to death at a private zoo in the Istra district to the west of Moscow, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Russian Investigative Committee said a probe has been launched into the accident.

"The man wanted to feed the animal and the panther attacked him when he entered the cage," the committee said.After biting him on the neck, the panther escaped but was later caught and put back in the cage.