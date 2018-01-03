Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Mi-24 crashes Dec 31 en route to Hama aerodrome, both pilots die

January 03, 12:51 updated at: January 03, 14:41 UTC+3

"The crash was not caused by any firing," the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Mil Mi-24 helicopter crashed on December 31 due to a technical failure as it was flying to the Hama airfield in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Both pilots died in a rough landing 15 k, from the airfield. The engineer got injuries and the rescue team sent him to the Hmeymim airfield, where he received necessary assistance," the ministry said.

"The crash was not caused by any firing," the ministry added.

During the mission of Russia’s Aerospace Force in Syria, which began on September 30, 2015, the Aerospace Force has lost seven aerial vehicles (including the crash on December 31, 2017).

