Russian cultural center in Syria organizes New Year celebration for children

DAMASCUS, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Center of Science and Culture in Damascus for the first time in recent seven years organizes the New Year festive events for children.

Russian and Syrian children watched the Pinocchio performance and received sweet presents from Father Frost. The last events of the kind were organized at the Center back in 2010.

"Today, we are seeing the New Year in here, in Damascus, at the Russian Center, where the silence remained for seven years," Rossotrudnichestvo’s deputy head Alexei Frolov said. "About 300 children with parents, our compatriots, who came to this holiday, I hope have enjoyed the performance."

"Everyone knows the story of Pinocchio, and even children from orphanages, those who do not speak Russia, I think, they all could understand the good triumphs over the evil. The war finishes, and the peaceful life goes on," he said, adding the Russian side had organized a charity action at an orphanage in Damascus.