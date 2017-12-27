Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Acting Lugansk Republic's head pardons prisoners planned to be exchanged

World
December 27, 14:20 UTC+3 LUGANSK

The prisoner exchange is expected to take place in the coming hours

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, December 27. /TASS/. Acting head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik has signed a decree pardoning prisoners who planned to be exchanged with Kiev on Wednesday.

Read also

OSCE envoy calls for ensuring conditions for prisoner swap in Donbass

"I have signed a decree pardoning those whom we are going to exchange at the Mayorsk checkpoint today," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted him as saying. "We now expect our fellow citizens, who were held in captivity on Ukraine’s territory, to return," Pasechnik added.

"I would like to make it clear that our republic has been and will remain committed to the Minsk Agreements, and we are ready to fulfill all conditions so that those held in captivity both in Ukraine and on our territory could be released," the acting LPR head stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, people planned to be exchanged by the parties to the Donbass conflict, were delivered to the Mayorsk checkpoint. The prisoner exchange is expected to take place in the coming hours.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Casualties reported following St Petersburg store explosion
2
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons
5
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
6
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets sets off for Barents Sea after state trials
7
Facebook explains reason behind blocking of Chechen head’s accounts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама