Acting Lugansk Republic's head pardons prisoners planned to be exchanged

LUGANSK, December 27. /TASS/. Acting head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik has signed a decree pardoning prisoners who planned to be exchanged with Kiev on Wednesday.

"I have signed a decree pardoning those whom we are going to exchange at the Mayorsk checkpoint today," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quoted him as saying. "We now expect our fellow citizens, who were held in captivity on Ukraine’s territory, to return," Pasechnik added.

"I would like to make it clear that our republic has been and will remain committed to the Minsk Agreements, and we are ready to fulfill all conditions so that those held in captivity both in Ukraine and on our territory could be released," the acting LPR head stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, people planned to be exchanged by the parties to the Donbass conflict, were delivered to the Mayorsk checkpoint. The prisoner exchange is expected to take place in the coming hours.