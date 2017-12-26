Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Belarusian leader hails Russia’s role in anti-terrorist efforts in Syria

World
December 26, 21:57 UTC+3 NOVO-OGARYOVO

"If not for Russia’s assistance, I think that state might have ceased to exist," Alexander Lukashenko said

Share
1 pages in this article
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

©  REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has hailed Russia’s role in rebuffing terrorists in Syria.

"The fact that Russia has saved Syria and preserved that state… if not for Russia’s assistance, I think that state might have ceased to exist. There is a lot of work to do there but Russia’s commitment to consolidate healthy forces, strengthen that state, find political solutions, convene a national dialogue congress - it is a great contribution to the resolution of the Syrian problems," he said.

