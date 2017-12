MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Kiev and Donbass have agreed on all conditions for carrying out the prisoner exchange, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia told reporters on Monday.

"Today at the Svyato-Danilov Monastery the process has been completed on agreeing on all details concerning the exchange of prisoners between the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics and Ukraine," the Patriarch said after talks with heads of the DPR and the LPR, Alexander Zakharchenko and Leonid Pasechnik.

Zakharchenko said the prisoner exchange will take place on December 27.

"Today a crucial event has taken place, the last conditions have been agreed and on December 27 the exchange by the 306 to 74 formula will be held," Zakharchenko said.