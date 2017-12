CHISINAU, December 22. /TASS/. Moldova’s parliament on Friday re-adopted a law imposing restrictions on broadcasts of Russian TV channels that was earlier rejected by President Igor Dodon.

The law was supported by 61 out of 101 lawmakers. The bill was elaborated by Moldova’s Democratic Party, which controls the parliament.

According to chairman of the parliamentary commission on culture, education, science, youth affairs, sports and the mass media, Vladimir Hotineanu, the law is geared to protect Moldova’s information space and to promote home-made products and the national language.

Under Moldovan laws, the president can reject a bill twice.