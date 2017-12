WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The United States has blacklisted another 10 criminal bosses from former Soviet republics, primarily Russia, the US Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

In particular, Yuri Pichugin, Ruben Tatulian, Alimzhan Tokhtakhunov, Vladimir Tyurin, Zakhar Kalashov. Vasily Khristophorov, Kamchibek Kolbayev, Lasha Shushanashvili, Vladislav Leontyev, Gafur Rakhimov came under the US sanctions.

Besides that, US restrictive measures are applied to Tatulian’s assets such as the Vesna Hotel in the city of Sochi, he controls and Novy Vek Media LLC, which is registered in Moscow.