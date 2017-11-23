Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Atomic watchdog confirms Iran complies with JCPOA commitments

World
November 23, 15:04 UTC+3 VIENNA

Since January 2016, the IAEA director general has repeatedly stated Iran’s compliance with its commitments

VIENNA, November 23. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) states full implementation by Iran of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), monitoring has revealed no undeclared activities in Iran, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said on Thursday.

"As my report on Verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 shows, the Agency continues to verify and monitor Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA. The nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran are being implemented," Anmano said in his statement to the Board of Governors.

"The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue. As of today, the Agency has had access to all the locations that we needed to visit," he said.

Amano reiterated that on October 29 he visited Tehran "for talks with President Rouhani and other government leaders". "I stressed the importance of full implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. I also encouraged Iran to ratify the Additional Protocol to its Safeguards Agreement, which it is provisionally applying at present," the IAEA director general said.

Since January 2016, the IAEA director general has repeatedly stated Iran’s compliance with its commitments. The IAEA also urges other participants in the nuclear deal to abide by their commitments, as the nuclear agreement is of major importance, and the agency does not want to withdraw it or use other options. Amano stresses that Iran is under "the world’s most robust verification regime".

All IAEA appeals are addressed to the United States in response to Washington’s new strategy towards Tehran. It was earlier voiced by President Donald Trump, who refused to confirm Tehran’s compliance with the nuclear-related commitments and vowed to seek amendments to the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, the IAEA works to preserve it, emphasizing the importance of the JCPOA that has made it possible to cut the scope of Iran’s nuclear activity.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation.

Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

