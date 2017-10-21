Russia has no doubts Iran observes JCPOA - deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow has no doubts Tehran observes all aspects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Moscow non-proliferation conference on Saturday.

"We have no doubts, Iran fulfils all terms of the agreements," he said. "According to IAEA’s head, this refers to access to the facilities in Iran in the context of the Additional Protocol on guarantees.".