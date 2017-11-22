Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice

World
November 22, 15:36 UTC+3

Kerimov as a representative of a foreign state enjoys immunity in a foreign criminal jurisdiction only for actions taken while performing his duties, the ministry's spokeswoman says

Share
1 pages in this article
Suleiman Kerimov

Suleiman Kerimov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PARIS, November 22. /TASS/. The diplomatic immunity of Russian senator Suleiman Kerimov, detained in France, is applicable only to his official powers, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Read also
Suleiman Kerimov

Judge extends Russian senator’s detention, Moscow urges Kerimov's release

"Mr. Suleiman Kerimov as a representative of a foreign state enjoys immunity in a foreign criminal jurisdiction only for actions taken while performing his duties," she said.

A decision on the scale of Kerimov’s diplomatic immunity in connection with his detention in France will be made by a French judge.

"It is up to the judge in charge of the case to say if the actions Kerimov is held responsible for are connected with his powers and, consequently, protected by his immunity," Romatet-Espagne said.

Earlier, it was announced that Russian Federation Council member Suleiman Kerimov was detained by the French police at Nice airport and brought to a police station. Reuters quoted the French prosecutor’s office as saying the detention was connected with an investigation of a tax evasion case.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
6
People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky
7
Putin-Trump dialogue confirms vast agenda in Russian-US ties, senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама