Ukraine expels Russian journalist Petrashevich

World
November 21, 16:28 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukraine’s Security Service has decided to expel Russian journalist Igor Petrashevich from the country

KIEV, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has decided to expel Russian journalist Igor Petrashevich from the country and ban him from entering Ukraine for three years, SBU Spokeswoman Elena Gitlyanskaya said on Tuesday.

"The SBU has made a decision on the forcible return of another Kremlin propagandist, Igor Petrashevich, to Russia," she wrote in Facebook.

According to Gitlyanskaya, SBU officers found out that, while in Ukraine, the Russian national worked for some Russian media outlets, specifically, the Federal News Agency and the Russkaya Vesna (Russian Spring) news website. She stressed that the journalist prepared biased reports on the situation in Ukraine.

Russian reporters have been detained in Ukraine and deported from that country on a regular basis. Channel One reporter Anna Kurbatova was deported in August, while Vyacheslav Nemyshev working for Russia’s NTV television channel was detained and deported in early October. Kiev declared them "propagandists" whose work poses a threat to Ukraine’s national interests. Russian journalists deported from the country are usually notified about a ban on entering the country for three years.

10
