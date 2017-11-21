Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Serbia remains militarily neutral state, president says

World
November 21, 13:18 UTC+3 BELGRADE

On November 13, the Serbian president said Serbia had no plans to join NATO

© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

BELGRADE, November 21. /TASS/. Serbia will keep its status of a militarily neutral country, President Aleksandar Vucic said at the meeting with Russia’s upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Tuesday.

"Serbia will continue maintaining its position, despite the pressure on the country. I said about this several days ago in Brussels in NATO that Serbia was and will be a militarily neutral state," Vucic said.

Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia

The Serbian leader also thanked Russia for its MiG-29 fighter jets, which were supplied as part of Moscow’s military and technical assistance.

On November 13, the Serbian president said Serbia had no plans to join NATO.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said last month the alliance accepted Serbia’s decision on being militarily neutral, stressing that this was not an obstacle for developing cooperation with Belgrade in many areas.

