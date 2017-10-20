Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia

Military & Defense
October 20, 13:09 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Russia and Serbia have big plans for military cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

BELGRADE, October 20. /TASS/. Russia has kept its promise to deliver six Mikoyan MiG-29 fighters to Serbia, which was timed to coincide with the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi Germany, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said.

Gallery
16 photo
© TASS/Sergei Bobylev

MiG military aircraft: 110 years since the birth of Soviet designer Artem Mikoyan

The Russian defense minister made this statement at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vulin.

"In August, when you were in Moscow, I promised that by the time of this celebration the planes will arrive in Belgrade. The planes are now in Belgrade. I am sure that they will serve as a reliable shield and a guarantor of Serbia’s independence and security," Shoigu said.

The six MiG-29 fighter jets have been delivered to Serbia by decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was reported earlier that the six MiG-29 fighters had flown from Russia to Serbia in early October.

Serbia is grateful to Russia for the transfer of six MiG-29 fighters, the Serbian defense minister said, stressing the importance of the agreement between the presidents of Russia and Serbia.

"Thanks to this, we can say that today we have a possibility to defend our sky," Vulin told his Russian counterpart.

Gallery
23 photo
© ITAR-TASS/Marina Lystseva

Russian Air Force: best warplanes, helicopters and airlifters

"I want to thank you personally, dear minister because I know how many efforts and much labor were needed to do all this. Thank you that today you are participating in this celebration together with us," the Serbian defense minister said.

The six MiG-29 fighter jets arrived in Serbia in a group of two planes a day on October 2-4. Now they will undergo modernization that will be carried out in three stages and will cost Serbia 180-230 million euros.

In addition to the MiG-29 planes, Serbia will also receive 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 combat reconnaissance and patrol vehicles from Russia for free. The sides are also holding negotiations on Buk-M1 and Buk-M2 air defense missile systems and the Tunguska antiaircraft missile/gun complex.

Big plans

The Russian defense minister also noted that Russia and Serbia had big plans for military and military-technical cooperation.

"In accordance with the decisions by the presidents of Russia and Serbia, we have a large-scale program for both military and military-technical cooperation," Shoigu said and suggested that he and Vulin should discuss further cooperation plans.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin says
2
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
3
Bank of Russia to start buying gold on Moscow Exchange
4
Russia has no plans to join treaty on nuclear weapons prohibition — Lavrov
5
Russia to welcome former heads of FIFA and UEFA at 2018 World Cup in Moscow
6
Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia
7
Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmament
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама